Half pound 1953 (RSA, Elizabeth II)

Obverse Half pound 1953 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth IIReverse Half pound 1953 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,944 g
  • Pure gold (0,1163 oz) 3,6166 g
  • Diameter19,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF4,000

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodElizabeth II
  • DenominationHalf pound
  • Year1953
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeBullion
Auction sales chart
Average price:270 USD
Average price (PROOF):300 USD
Auction sales chart Half pound 1953 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Half pound 1953 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 36652 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 940. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Half pound 1953 at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
RSA Half pound 1953 at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateApril 16, 2023
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 40000 JPY
RSA Half pound 1953 at auction Heritage - March 26, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 26, 2023
ConditionPF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1953 at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateJuly 2, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1953 at auction Heritage - April 22, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateApril 22, 2021
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1953 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 7, 2021
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1953 at auction Heritage - September 3, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 3, 2020
ConditionPF67 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1953 at auction Heritage - February 20, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 20, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1953 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 18, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1953 at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
SellerAuction World
DateApril 21, 2019
ConditionPF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1953 at auction GINZA - February 10, 2019
SellerGINZA
DateFebruary 10, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1953 at auction Heritage - November 29, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 29, 2018
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1953 at auction Heritage - November 8, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 8, 2018
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1953 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 11, 2018
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1953 at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 15, 2018
ConditionPF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1953 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateJune 28, 2018
ConditionPF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1953 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 24, 2018
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1953 at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 12, 2017
ConditionPF65 PCGS
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1953 at auction Heritage - October 13, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 13, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1953 at auction Heritage - July 21, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 21, 2016
ConditionPF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1953 at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
SellerKünker
DateMarch 17, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth II Half pound 1953?

According to the latest data as of August 30, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half pound 1953 is 270 USD for regular strike and 300 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 3,6166 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 408,92 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half pound 1953?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Half pound 1953 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half pound 1953?

To sell the Half pound 1953 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
