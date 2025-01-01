Catalog
Auctions
Pricing
USD
USD
· US dollar
EUR
· Euro
GBP
· Pound sterling
CHF
· Swiss franc
PLN
· Polish złoty
RUB
· Russian ruble
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Account
Your account
0 days
Invoices
Log out
Search by photo
Cancel
At auctions
In Catalog
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt
Period:
1808-1868
1808-1868
Friedrich Günther
1808-1866
Albert
1867-1868
Home
Catalog
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt
1861
Coins of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1861
Select a category
All
All
Copper
Copper coins
1/4 Kreuzer 1861
Average price
15 $
Sales
0
3
Category
Year
Search