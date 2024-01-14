1/4 Kreuzer 1861 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
1/4 Kreuzer 1861 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,1 - 1,34 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,939,760
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
- Year1861
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1958 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
