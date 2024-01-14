flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

1/4 Kreuzer 1861 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1861 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1861 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,1 - 1,34 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,939,760

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year1861
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1958 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1861 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1861 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1861 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schwarzburg-RudolstadtCoin catalog of Friedrich GuntherCoins of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt in 1861All Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt copper coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt coins 1/4 KreuzerNumismatic auctions