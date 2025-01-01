flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Coins of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1857

Copper coins

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1857
Reverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1857
1/4 Kreuzer 1857
Average price10 $
