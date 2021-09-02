flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

1/4 Kreuzer 1857 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1857 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1857 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,1 - 1,34 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,939,760

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year1857
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1857 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1071 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,200. Bidding took place September 2, 2021.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1857 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1857 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 14, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1857 at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1857 at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 23, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1857 at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 30, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1857 at auction Russiancoin - March 5, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 5, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1857 at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 12, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1857 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1857 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1857 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 30, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1857 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 16, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
