1/4 Kreuzer 1857 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
1/4 Kreuzer 1857 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,1 - 1,34 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,939,760
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
- Year1857
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1857 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1071 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,200. Bidding took place September 2, 2021.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections