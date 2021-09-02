1/4 Kreuzer 1857 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1857 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1071 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,200. Bidding took place September 2, 2021.

