Thaler 1862 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
Thaler 1862 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC47,859
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- DenominationThaler
- Year1862
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
