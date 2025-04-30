flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Thaler 1862 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse Thaler 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse Thaler 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC47,859

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1862
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (159)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31201 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 at auction WCN - October 3, 2024
SellerWCN
DateOctober 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 27, 2024
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 27, 2024
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateJune 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 at auction WCN - May 9, 2024
SellerWCN
DateMay 9, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 23, 2023
ConditionMS62
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 1, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
SellerNumimarket
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateJuly 1, 2023
ConditionMS62
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateJune 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateMay 6, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Schulman - April 6, 2023
SellerSchulman
DateApril 6, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateMarch 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schwarzburg-RudolstadtCoin catalog of Friedrich GuntherCoins of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt in 1862All Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt silver coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt coins ThalerNumismatic auctions