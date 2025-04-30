Thaler 1862 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31201 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (20) XF (66) VF (65) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS62 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION (1)

Busso Peus (7)

COINSNET (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Emporium Hamburg (8)

Felzmann (7)

Gärtner (2)

GINZA (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (17)

Kroha (2)

Künker (17)

London Coin Galleries (1)

Möller (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)

Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (6)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (6)

Rhenumis (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (5)

Schulman (1)

Sonntag (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (13)

UBS (1)

WAG (29)

WCN (3)

Westfälische (1)