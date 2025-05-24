flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Thaler 1859 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse Thaler 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse Thaler 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC6,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1859
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (136)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30908 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
1109 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1859 at auction CoinsNB - May 17, 2025
SellerCoinsNB
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Pesek Auctions - April 15, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionSP67 PCGS
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1859 at auction WAG - December 15, 2024
SellerWAG
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Numisbalt - November 17, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
SellerGrün
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
SellerNumimarket
DateMay 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1859 at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
SellerMarciniak
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

