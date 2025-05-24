Thaler 1859 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30908 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (7) AU (17) XF (51) VF (55) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) SP67 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Busso Peus (7)

CoinsNB (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Felzmann (6)

Gärtner (2)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (6)

Heritage (4)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (17)

Kroha (1)

Künker (19)

Marciniak (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (4)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)

Naumann (1)

Negrini (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (9)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (10)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (1)

Zöttl (1)