Silber Groschen 1841 A (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Silber Groschen 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2075 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)