Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Silber Groschen 1841 A (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse Silber Groschen 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,222)
  • Weight2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC80,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • DenominationSilber Groschen
  • Year1841
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Silber Groschen 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2075 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
436 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 1, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateDecember 8, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateDecember 8, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 8, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

