Silber Groschen 1841 A (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Silber Groschen 1841 A (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,222)
- Weight2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC80,000
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- DenominationSilber Groschen
- Year1841
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Silber Groschen 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2075 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
