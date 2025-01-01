Catalog
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt
Period:
1808-1868
1808-1868
Friedrich Günther
1808-1866
Albert
1867-1868
Home
Catalog
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt coins price guide
Friedrich Günther
Silber Groschen
Silver coins Silber Groschen of Friedrich Gunther - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt
Silber Groschen 1841
Year
Mark
Description
Mintage
UNC
Sales
Sales
1841
A
80,000
0
12
