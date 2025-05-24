2 Gulden 1846 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (17) XF (50) VF (18) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Busso Peus (4)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (7)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (9)

Künker (37)

Möller (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Russiancoin (1)

Sonntag (6)

Teutoburger (7)

UBS (2)

WAG (3)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (2)