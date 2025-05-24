flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

2 Gulden 1846 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC500

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination2 Gulden
  • Year1846
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction WCN - May 29, 2025
SellerWCN
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1378 $
Price in auction currency 5200 PLN
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 4, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 2, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
SellerWDA - MiM
DateDecember 30, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 24, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

