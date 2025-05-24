2 Gulden 1846 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
2 Gulden 1846 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter36 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC500
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination2 Gulden
- Year1846
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2019.
