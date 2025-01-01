flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Silver coins 2 Gulden of Friedrich Gunther - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt

type-coin
2 Gulden 1846

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1846500089
