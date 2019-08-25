flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Groschen 1812 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse Groschen 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse Groschen 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,300)
  • Weight1,61 - 2,04 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • DenominationGroschen
  • Year1812
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2641 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 27, 2017.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1812 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1812 at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 25, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1812 at auction Busso Peus - June 16, 2018
SellerBusso Peus
DateJune 16, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1812 at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
SellerHERVERA
DateFebruary 23, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1812 at auction Soler y Llach - February 23, 2018
SellerSoler y Llach
DateFebruary 23, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1812 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1812 at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 28, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1812 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2017
SellerSoler y Llach
DateOctober 27, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1812 at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
SellerHERVERA
DateOctober 26, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1812 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1812 at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1812 at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
SellerHöhn
DateDecember 7, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1812 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1812 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateDecember 13, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1812 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1812 at auction Meister & Sonntag - May 27, 2011
SellerMeister & Sonntag
DateMay 27, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1812 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1812 at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 24, 2003
ConditionAU
Selling price
