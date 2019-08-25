Groschen 1812 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2641 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 27, 2017.

Сondition AU (3) XF (8) VF (7)