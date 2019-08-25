Groschen 1812 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
Groschen 1812 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,300)
- Weight1,61 - 2,04 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- DenominationGroschen
- Year1812
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2641 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 27, 2017.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
SellerSoler y Llach
DateFebruary 23, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
