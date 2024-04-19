flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

1/4 Kreuzer 1853 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1853 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1853 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,1 - 1,34 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,939,760

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year1853
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3001 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
SellerGärtner
DateJune 10, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Gärtner - February 22, 2021
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 22, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2020
SellerGärtner
DateOctober 12, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1853 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 10, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
