flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

Coins of Schleswig-Holstein 1809

Silver coins

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF
Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF
1/24 Thaler 1809 MF
Average price
Sales
136
Category
Year
Search