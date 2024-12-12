Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
1/24 Thaler 1809 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,375)
- Weight2,809 g
- Pure silver (0,0339 oz) 1,0534 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC960,000
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodFrederick VI
- Denomination1/24 Thaler
- Year1809
- RulerFrederick VI (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for EUR 365. Bidding took place November 7, 2017.
Сondition
12
