Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

1/24 Thaler 1809 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VIReverse 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,375)
  • Weight2,809 g
  • Pure silver (0,0339 oz) 1,0534 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC960,000

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodFrederick VI
  • Denomination1/24 Thaler
  • Year1809
  • RulerFrederick VI (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for EUR 365. Bidding took place November 7, 2017.

Сondition
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF at auction BAC - May 27, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
SellerBAC
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
SellerBAC
DateAugust 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF at auction Naumann - August 4, 2024
SellerNaumann
DateAugust 4, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
SellerBAC
DateApril 2, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF at auction BAC - October 18, 2023
SellerBAC
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
SellerBAC
DateApril 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
SellerBAC
DateDecember 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
SellerBAC
DateNovember 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJuly 6, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJune 8, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMarch 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 26, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 8, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
SellerBAC
DateJuly 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
SellerBAC
DateMarch 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 10, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF at auction BAC - September 8, 2020
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 8, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
SellerBAC
DateJuly 7, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 1/24 Thaler 1809 MF at auction BAC - June 25, 2025
SellerBAC
DateJune 25, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

