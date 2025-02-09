Sechsling 1851 TA (Schleswig-Holstein, Provisional Government)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1851 with mark TA. This copper coin from the times of Provisional Government. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1934 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (8) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)