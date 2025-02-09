Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
Sechsling 1851 TA (Schleswig-Holstein, Provisional Government)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight9,3 - 9,8 g
- Diameter27,1 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC162,836
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodProvisional Government
- DenominationSechsling
- Year1851
- RulerFrederick VII (King of Denmark, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1851 with mark TA. This copper coin from the times of Provisional Government. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1934 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
SellerAB Philea & Myntkompaniet
DateNovember 12, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
