Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

Sechsling 1851 TA (Schleswig-Holstein, Provisional Government)

Obverse Sechsling 1851 TA - Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Provisional GovernmentReverse Sechsling 1851 TA - Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Provisional Government

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight9,3 - 9,8 g
  • Diameter27,1 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC162,836

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodProvisional Government
  • DenominationSechsling
  • Year1851
  • RulerFrederick VII (King of Denmark, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1851 with mark TA. This copper coin from the times of Provisional Government. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1934 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1851 TA at auction WCN - April 3, 2025
SellerWCN
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1851 TA at auction Numisbalt - February 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1851 TA at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1851 TA at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1851 TA at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1851 TA at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 27, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1851 TA at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
SellerStack's
DateApril 21, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1851 TA at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1851 TA at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 25, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1851 TA at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1851 TA at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1851 TA at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2023
SellerNiemczyk
DateSeptember 18, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1851 TA at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1851 TA at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateMarch 27, 2022
ConditionMS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1851 TA at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 4, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateAugust 4, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1851 TA at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1851 TA at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1851 TA at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2016
SellerAB Philea & Myntkompaniet
DateNovember 12, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1851 TA at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
