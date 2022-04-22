Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
8 shilling 1819 IFF (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,375)
- Weight2,809 g
- Pure silver (0,0339 oz) 1,0534 g
- Diameter18,9 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC924,708
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodFrederick VI
- Denomination8 shilling
- Year1819
- RulerFrederick VI (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1819 with mark IFF. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 22, 2022.
Сondition
SellerAuktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
DateApril 22, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
