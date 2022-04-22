flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

8 shilling 1819 IFF (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI)

Obverse 8 shilling 1819 IFF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VIReverse 8 shilling 1819 IFF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,375)
  • Weight2,809 g
  • Pure silver (0,0339 oz) 1,0534 g
  • Diameter18,9 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC924,708

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodFrederick VI
  • Denomination8 shilling
  • Year1819
  • RulerFrederick VI (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (19)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1819 with mark IFF. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 22, 2022.

Сondition
Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1819 IFF at auction BAC - May 27, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1819 IFF at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
SellerBAC
DateAugust 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1819 IFF at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1819 IFF at auction BAC - October 18, 2023
SellerBAC
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1819 IFF at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
SellerBAC
DateApril 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1819 IFF at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
SellerBAC
DateNovember 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1819 IFF at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJune 8, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1819 IFF at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
SellerAuktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
DateApril 22, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1819 IFF at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
SellerRauch
DateMarch 6, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1819 IFF at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 26, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1819 IFF at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
SellerBAC
DateJuly 21, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1819 IFF at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 10, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1819 IFF at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
SellerBAC
DateJuly 7, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1819 IFF at auction BAC - December 19, 2019
SellerBAC
DateDecember 19, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1819 IFF at auction BAC - April 16, 2019
SellerBAC
DateApril 16, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1819 IFF at auction Stephen Album - May 19, 2018
SellerStephen Album
DateMay 19, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1819 IFF at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1819 IFF at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1819 IFF at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2011
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 18, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 shilling 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schleswig-HolsteinCoin catalog of Frederick VICoins of Schleswig-Holstein in 1819All Schleswig-Holstein coinsSchleswig-Holstein silver coinsSchleswig-Holstein coins 8 shillingNumismatic auctions