8 shilling 1819 IFF (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1819 with mark IFF. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 22, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (16) VF (2)