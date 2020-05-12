Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
5 Schilling 1844 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight4,214 g
- Pure silver (0,0677 oz) 2,107 g
- Diameter21,5 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VIII
- Denomination5 Schilling
- Year1844
- RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintCopenhagen
- PurposePattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1844 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 10394 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 600. Bidding took place February 19, 2025.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Schilling 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
