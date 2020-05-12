flag
Schleswig-Holstein
Period: 1800-1851

5 Schilling 1844 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Obverse 5 Schilling 1844 VS - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIIReverse 5 Schilling 1844 VS - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight4,214 g
  • Pure silver (0,0677 oz) 2,107 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VIII
  • Denomination5 Schilling
  • Year1844
  • RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintCopenhagen
  • PurposePattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1844 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 10394 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 600. Bidding took place February 19, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1844 VS at auction Stack's - February 19, 2025
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1844 VS at auction Stack's - February 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 19, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1844 VS at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 12, 2020
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateMay 12, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Schilling 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

