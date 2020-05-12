5 Schilling 1844 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1844 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 10394 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 600. Bidding took place February 19, 2025.

Сondition UNC (1) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)