flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

5 Schilling 1842 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Obverse 5 Schilling 1842 VS - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIIReverse 5 Schilling 1842 VS - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight4,214 g
  • Pure silver (0,0677 oz) 2,107 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC973,260

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VIII
  • Denomination5 Schilling
  • Year1842
  • RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintCopenhagen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for EUR 940. Bidding took place May 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
SellerKatz
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateMarch 5, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
SellerStack's
DateOctober 13, 2021
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 12, 2020
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateMay 12, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Stephen Album - May 19, 2018
SellerStephen Album
DateMay 19, 2018
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Heritage - September 28, 2017
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Heritage - September 28, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 28, 2017
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Aurea - October 4, 2016
SellerAurea
DateOctober 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Aurea - December 10, 2015
SellerAurea
DateDecember 10, 2015
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
SellerCNG
DateAugust 2, 2014
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Heritage - March 27, 2014
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Heritage - March 27, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 27, 2014
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 2, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Selleribercoin
DateOctober 22, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction iNumis - October 22, 2013
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 22, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
SellerHeritage
DateApril 23, 2013
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Heritage - April 18, 2013
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Heritage - April 18, 2013
SellerHeritage
DateApril 18, 2013
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 8, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Schilling 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schleswig-HolsteinCoin catalog of Christian VIIICoins of Schleswig-Holstein in 1842All Schleswig-Holstein coinsSchleswig-Holstein silver coinsSchleswig-Holstein coins 5 SchillingNumismatic auctions