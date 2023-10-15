5 Schilling 1842 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for EUR 940. Bidding took place May 12, 2020.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (4) XF (7) VF (5) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aurea (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Heritage (5)

Heritage Eur (1)

ibercoin (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

iNumis (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (3)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (1)