5 Schilling 1842 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight4,214 g
- Pure silver (0,0677 oz) 2,107 g
- Diameter21,5 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC973,260
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VIII
- Denomination5 Schilling
- Year1842
- RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintCopenhagen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 5 Schilling 1842 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for EUR 940. Bidding took place May 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateMarch 5, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
12
