30 Schilling 1848 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1848 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1273 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 400. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (6) VF (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) XF45 (3) Service NGC (6)