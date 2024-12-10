flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

30 Schilling 1848 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Obverse 30 Schilling 1848 VS - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIIReverse 30 Schilling 1848 VS - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,875)
  • Weight14,447 g
  • Pure silver (0,4064 oz) 12,6411 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC499,744

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VIII
  • Denomination30 Schilling
  • Year1848
  • RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintCopenhagen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1848 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1273 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 400. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1848 VS at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1848 VS at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
SellerGrün
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1848 VS at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1848 VS at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1848 VS at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 25, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1848 VS at auction Bruun Rasmussen - February 18, 2024
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1848 VS at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1848 VS at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
SellerLeu
DateAugust 21, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1848 VS at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 12, 2020
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1848 VS at auction Numismática Leilões - August 12, 2020
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateAugust 12, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1848 VS at auction Numisbalt - May 23, 2020
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 23, 2020
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1848 VS at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 13, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1848 VS at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
SellerAurea
DateMay 24, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1848 VS at auction Naumann - March 4, 2018
SellerNaumann
DateMarch 4, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1848 VS at auction Aurea - December 10, 2015
SellerAurea
DateDecember 10, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1848 VS at auction Heritage - March 27, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 27, 2014
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1848 VS at auction Heritage - January 24, 2013
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 24, 2013
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1848 VS at auction Heritage - June 4, 2007
SellerHeritage
DateJune 4, 2007
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1848 VS at auction Künker - March 16, 2006
SellerKünker
DateMarch 16, 2006
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 30 Schilling 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

