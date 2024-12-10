Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
30 Schilling 1848 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,875)
- Weight14,447 g
- Pure silver (0,4064 oz) 12,6411 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC499,744
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VIII
- Denomination30 Schilling
- Year1848
- RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintCopenhagen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1848 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1273 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 400. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
For the sale of 30 Schilling 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
