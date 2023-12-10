Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
30 Schilling 1847 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)
Photo by: Bruun Rasmussen
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,875)
- Weight14,447 g
- Pure silver (0,4064 oz) 12,6411 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,150,935
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VIII
- Denomination30 Schilling
- Year1847
- RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintCopenhagen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (32)Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5113 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 2,300. Bidding took place December 20, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 460 DKK
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 30 Schilling 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections