30 Schilling 1847 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Obverse 30 Schilling 1847 VS - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIIReverse 30 Schilling 1847 VS - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII

Photo by: Bruun Rasmussen

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,875)
  • Weight14,447 g
  • Pure silver (0,4064 oz) 12,6411 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,150,935

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VIII
  • Denomination30 Schilling
  • Year1847
  • RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintCopenhagen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (32)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5113 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 2,300. Bidding took place December 20, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 VS at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
SellerBAC
DateApril 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 VS at auction Bruun Rasmussen - December 10, 2023
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 460 DKK
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 VS at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
SellerBAC
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 VS at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
SellerBAC
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 VS at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
SellerVL Nummus
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 VS at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
SellerWójcicki
DateDecember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 VS at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
SellerWAG
DateApril 10, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 VS at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 VS at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateMarch 29, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 VS at auction Bruun Rasmussen - December 20, 2020
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateDecember 20, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 VS at auction Soler y Llach - May 21, 2020
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 21, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 VS at auction HERVERA - July 11, 2019
SellerHERVERA
DateJuly 11, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 VS at auction Soler y Llach - July 11, 2019
SellerSoler y Llach
DateJuly 11, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 VS at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 21, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 VS at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
SellerWAG
DateJuly 3, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 VS at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 VS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateApril 27, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 VS at auction London Coins - March 6, 2016
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 6, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 VS at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 28, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 VS at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
SellerWAG
DateJuly 13, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1847 VS at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 2, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

