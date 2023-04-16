flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

30 Schilling 1846 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Obverse 30 Schilling 1846 VS - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIIReverse 30 Schilling 1846 VS - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII

Photo by: Bruun Rasmussen

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,875)
  • Weight14,447 g
  • Pure silver (0,4064 oz) 12,6411 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC112,363

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VIII
  • Denomination30 Schilling
  • Year1846
  • RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintCopenhagen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1846 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5161 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 3,400. Bidding took place April 16, 2023.

Сondition
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1846 VS at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 16, 2023
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateApril 16, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
502 $
Price in auction currency 3400 DKK
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1846 VS at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 25, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1846 VS at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 28, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 30 Schilling 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

