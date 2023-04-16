30 Schilling 1846 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1846 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5161 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 3,400. Bidding took place April 16, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)