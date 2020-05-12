Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
30 Schilling 1843 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,875)
- Weight14,447 g
- Pure silver (0,4064 oz) 12,6411 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC32,157
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VIII
- Denomination30 Schilling
- Year1843
- RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintCopenhagen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1843 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place May 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateMay 12, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
520 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 30 Schilling 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
