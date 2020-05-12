flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

30 Schilling 1843 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Obverse 30 Schilling 1843 VS - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIIReverse 30 Schilling 1843 VS - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII

Photo by: Bruun Rasmussen

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,875)
  • Weight14,447 g
  • Pure silver (0,4064 oz) 12,6411 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC32,157

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VIII
  • Denomination30 Schilling
  • Year1843
  • RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintCopenhagen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1843 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place May 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1843 VS at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 12, 2020
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateMay 12, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
520 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1843 VS at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 25, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1843 VS at auction Künker - March 15, 2017
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1843 VS at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 30, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1843 VS at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 10, 2014
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1843 VS at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 1, 2013
ConditionMS62 NGC
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1843 VS at auction Stack's - August 14, 2012
SellerStack's
DateAugust 14, 2012
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 30 Schilling 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

