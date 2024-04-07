flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

30 Schilling 1842 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Obverse 30 Schilling 1842 VS - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIIReverse 30 Schilling 1842 VS - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII

Photo by: Bruun Rasmussen

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,875)
  • Weight14,447 g
  • Pure silver (0,4064 oz) 12,6411 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC358,732

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VIII
  • Denomination30 Schilling
  • Year1842
  • RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintCopenhagen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1842 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 26549 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 499. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Katz - May 28, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMay 28, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Bruun Rasmussen - March 7, 2021
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Künker - July 16, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJuly 16, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Soler y Llach - July 11, 2019
SellerSoler y Llach
DateJuly 11, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1842 VS at auction HERVERA - July 11, 2019
SellerHERVERA
DateJuly 11, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Aurea - December 6, 2018
SellerAurea
DateDecember 6, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Künker - March 15, 2017
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Bolaffi - December 3, 2015
SellerBolaffi
DateDecember 3, 2015
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 28, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Bertolami - April 30, 2014
SellerBertolami
DateApril 30, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 1, 2013
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Aurea - May 25, 2013
SellerAurea
DateMay 25, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
SellerHeritage
DateApril 23, 2013
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
SellerStack's
DateNovember 18, 2012
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1842 VS at auction HERVERA - May 8, 2012
SellerHERVERA
DateMay 8, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Soler y Llach - May 8, 2012
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 8, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1842 VS at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
SellerHeritage
DateJune 1, 2007
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 30 Schilling 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
