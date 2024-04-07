Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
30 Schilling 1842 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,875)
- Weight14,447 g
- Pure silver (0,4064 oz) 12,6411 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC358,732
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VIII
- Denomination30 Schilling
- Year1842
- RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintCopenhagen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1842 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 26549 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 499. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
