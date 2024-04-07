30 Schilling 1842 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1842 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 26549 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 499. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

