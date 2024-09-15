Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,375)
- Weight2,809 g
- Pure silver (0,0339 oz) 1,0534 g
- Diameter18,22 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC255,996
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VIII
- Denomination2 1/2 Schilling
- Year1843
- RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 with mark FF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 27895 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 423. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 11, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateAugust 8, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 480 DKK
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections