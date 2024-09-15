flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Obverse 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIIReverse 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,375)
  • Weight2,809 g
  • Pure silver (0,0339 oz) 1,0534 g
  • Diameter18,22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC255,996

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VIII
  • Denomination2 1/2 Schilling
  • Year1843
  • RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 with mark FF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 27895 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 423. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 11, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Bruun Rasmussen - August 8, 2021
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateAugust 8, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 480 DKK
Schleswig-Holstein 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Stephen Album - May 19, 2018
SellerStephen Album
DateMay 19, 2018
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Aurea - October 4, 2016
SellerAurea
DateOctober 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Aurea - December 10, 2015
SellerAurea
DateDecember 10, 2015
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Heritage - January 29, 2015
Schleswig-Holstein 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Heritage - January 29, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 29, 2015
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
SellerCNG
DateAugust 2, 2014
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Künker - May 8, 2014
SellerKünker
DateMay 8, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Schleswig-Holstein 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 21, 2014
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
SellerWAG
DateAugust 4, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Schleswig-Holstein 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
SellerHeritage
DateApril 23, 2013
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 8, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 8, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Schilling 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schleswig-HolsteinCoin catalog of Christian VIIICoins of Schleswig-Holstein in 1843All Schleswig-Holstein coinsSchleswig-Holstein silver coinsSchleswig-Holstein coins 2 1/2 SchillingNumismatic auctions