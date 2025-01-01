flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

Silver coins 2 1/2 Schilling of Christian VIII - Schleswig-Holstein

type-coin
type-coin

2 1/2 Schilling 1843

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1843FF255,996018
