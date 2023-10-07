10 Schilling 1843 FF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1843 with mark FF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for EUR 845. Bidding took place May 12, 2020.

