10 Schilling 1843 FF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)
- MetalSilver (0,687)
- Weight6,129 g
- Pure silver (0,1354 oz) 4,2106 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC723,024
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VIII
- Denomination10 Schilling
- Year1843
- RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1843 with mark FF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for EUR 845. Bidding took place May 12, 2020.
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 2, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
