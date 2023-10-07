flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

10 Schilling 1843 FF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Obverse 10 Schilling 1843 FF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIIReverse 10 Schilling 1843 FF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII

Photo by: Bruun Rasmussen

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,687)
  • Weight6,129 g
  • Pure silver (0,1354 oz) 4,2106 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC723,024

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VIII
  • Denomination10 Schilling
  • Year1843
  • RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1843 with mark FF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for EUR 845. Bidding took place May 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 7, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 2, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
SellerStack's
DateOctober 13, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 4, 2021
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateMay 4, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 4, 2021
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateMay 4, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 12, 2020
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateMay 12, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Heritage - November 15, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1843 FF at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
SellerWAG
DateMay 7, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Aurea - October 4, 2016
SellerAurea
DateOctober 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
SellerSonntag
DateJune 2, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Aurea - December 10, 2015
SellerAurea
DateDecember 10, 2015
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1843 FF at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
SellerCNG
DateAugust 2, 2014
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Goldberg - September 6, 2011
SellerGoldberg
DateSeptember 6, 2011
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1843 FF at auction Künker - March 8, 2005
SellerKünker
DateMarch 8, 2005
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Schilling 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
