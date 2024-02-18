Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
10 Schilling 1842 FF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)
Photo by: Bruun Rasmussen
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,687)
- Weight6,129 g
- Pure silver (0,1354 oz) 4,2106 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC307,179
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VIII
- Denomination10 Schilling
- Year1842
- RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1842 with mark FF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 453 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for EUR 715. Bidding took place November 4, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 1050 DKK
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateApril 1, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Schilling 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections