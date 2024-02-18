flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

10 Schilling 1842 FF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Obverse 10 Schilling 1842 FF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIIReverse 10 Schilling 1842 FF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII

Photo by: Bruun Rasmussen

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,687)
  • Weight6,129 g
  • Pure silver (0,1354 oz) 4,2106 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC307,179

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VIII
  • Denomination10 Schilling
  • Year1842
  • RulerChristian VIII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1842 with mark FF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 453 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for EUR 715. Bidding took place November 4, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1842 FF at auction CoinsNB - April 12, 2025
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1842 FF at auction Bruun Rasmussen - February 18, 2024
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 1050 DKK
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1842 FF at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 1, 2022
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateApril 1, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1842 FF at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJune 20, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1842 FF at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateMarch 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1842 FF at auction Bruun Rasmussen - August 2, 2020
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateAugust 2, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1842 FF at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 5, 2019
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateNovember 5, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1842 FF at auction Rauch - March 17, 2018
SellerRauch
DateMarch 17, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1842 FF at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
SellerMarciniak
DateFebruary 12, 2018
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1842 FF at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
SellerGoldberg
DateFebruary 15, 2017
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1842 FF at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1842 FF at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 8, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1842 FF at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1842 FF at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Schilling 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

