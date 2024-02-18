10 Schilling 1842 FF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 10 Schilling 1842 with mark FF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 453 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for EUR 715. Bidding took place November 4, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (4) VF (5) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service NGC (2)