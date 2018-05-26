2/3 Thaler 1797 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1797 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3660 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition VF (4)