2/3 Thaler 1797 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,875)
- Weight19,263 g
- Pure silver (0,5419 oz) 16,8551 g
- Diameter35 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodChristian VII
- Denomination2/3 Thaler
- Year1797
- RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1797 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3660 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Сondition
SellerAuktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
DateDecember 9, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
