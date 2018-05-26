flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

2/3 Thaler 1797 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1797 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VIIReverse 2/3 Thaler 1797 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Christian VII

Photo by: Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,875)
  • Weight19,263 g
  • Pure silver (0,5419 oz) 16,8551 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodChristian VII
  • Denomination2/3 Thaler
  • Year1797
  • RulerChristian VII (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1797 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Christian VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3660 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1797 MF at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
SellerAuktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
DateDecember 9, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1797 MF at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1797 MF at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 30, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 2/3 Thaler 1797 MF at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 24, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
