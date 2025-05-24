flag
Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865

Thaler 1802 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Obverse Thaler 1802 - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George WilliamReverse Thaler 1802 - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George William

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,000

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodGeorge William
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1802
  • RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (166)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 . This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 20535 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place August 10, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
524 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 at auction WCN - April 17, 2025
SellerWCN
DateApril 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
SellerBAC
DateOctober 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - September 25, 2024
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 at auction WCN - August 8, 2024
SellerWCN
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
SellerWAG
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
SellerBAC
DateMarch 29, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
SellerWAG
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
SellerGärtner
DateOctober 17, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
SellerBAC
DateOctober 5, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
