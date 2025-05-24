Thaler 1802 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 . This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 20535 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place August 10, 2016.

