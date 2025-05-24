Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865
Thaler 1802 (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter39 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC4,000
Description
- CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
- PeriodGeorge William
- DenominationThaler
- Year1802
- RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (166)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe Thaler 1802 . This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 20535 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place August 10, 2016.
For the sale of Thaler 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
