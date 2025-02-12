flag
Schaumburg-LippePeriod:1802-1865 1802-1865

Silber Groschen 1858 A (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George WilliamReverse Silber Groschen 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Schaumburg-Lippe, George William

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,220)
  • Weight2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter18,2 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC210,000

Description

  • CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
  • PeriodGeorge William
  • DenominationSilber Groschen
  • Year1858
  • RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 33091 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Stephen Album - April 14, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateApril 14, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateFebruary 21, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJuly 20, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 18, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2021
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateDecember 14, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
SellerWAG
DateJune 13, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
SellerWAG
DateNovember 8, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
SellerKünker
DateAugust 13, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Cayón - July 27, 2020
SellerCayón
DateJuly 27, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMarch 15, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateOctober 26, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schaumburg-LippeCoin catalog of George WilliamCoins of Schaumburg-Lippe in 1858All Schaumburg-Lippe coinsSchaumburg-Lippe silver coinsSchaumburg-Lippe coins Silber GroschenNumismatic auctions