Silber Groschen 1858 A (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,220)
- Weight2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter18,2 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC210,000
Description
- CountrySchaumburg-Lippe
- PeriodGeorge William
- DenominationSilber Groschen
- Year1858
- RulerGeorge William (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 33091 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
SellerStephen Album
DateApril 14, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
