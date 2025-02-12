Silber Groschen 1858 A (Schaumburg-Lippe, George William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schaumburg-Lippe Silber Groschen 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 33091 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (15) AU (23) XF (3) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) PF66 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)

