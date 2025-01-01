Catalog
Schaumburg-Lippe
Period:
1802-1865
1802-1865
George William
1802-1860
Adolf Georg
1865-1865
George William
Silber Groschen
Silver coins Silber Groschen of George William - Schaumburg-Lippe
Silber Groschen 1858
Year
Mark
Description
Mintage
UNC
Sales
Sales
1858
A
210,000
0
45
