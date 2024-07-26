Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1869 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1869
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32279 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,821. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Felzmann (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (7)
- Künker (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (5)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (8)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bertolami
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
