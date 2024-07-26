Thaler 1869 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32279 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,821. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (20) XF (17) VF (10) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

Bertolami (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Felzmann (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (7)

Künker (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (5)

Soler y Llach (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (8)