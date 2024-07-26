Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1869 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1869 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1869 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32279 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,821. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B at auction Bertolami - June 12, 2022
Seller Bertolami
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B at auction HIRSCH - November 21, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 16, 2021
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

