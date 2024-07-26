Thaler 1863 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4262 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

