Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1863 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1863
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4262 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (3)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (1)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Nomisma (7)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (4)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search