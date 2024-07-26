Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1863 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1863 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1863 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4262 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B at auction KM NUMIS - November 21, 2023
Seller KM NUMIS
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B at auction Klondike Auction - November 10, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B at auction Nomisma - October 27, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 28, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B at auction Nomisma - January 24, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date January 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B at auction Inasta - May 5, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

