Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1861 B "Type 1861-1871" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1861
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1059 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
