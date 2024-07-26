Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1861 B "Type 1861-1871" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1861 B "Type 1861-1871" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1861 B "Type 1861-1871" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1059 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Via - February 26, 2024
Seller Via
Date February 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 6, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

