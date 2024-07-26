Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1861 B "Type 1860-1861" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1861
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (5)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Chiswick Auctions (1)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (8)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (7)
- Helios (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (11)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (23)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (7)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (2)
- Via (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (2)
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
