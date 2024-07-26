Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1861 B "Type 1860-1861" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1861 B "Type 1860-1861" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1861 B "Type 1860-1861" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (5)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chiswick Auctions (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (7)
  • Helios (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (11)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (23)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (7)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (2)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Aurea - April 11, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

