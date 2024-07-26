Thaler 1861 B "Type 1860-1861" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (39) XF (58) VF (9) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)

