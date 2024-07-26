Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1871 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1871 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1871 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2624 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place December 7, 2012.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction Felzmann - September 5, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1871 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

