Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1871 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1871
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2624 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place December 7, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
