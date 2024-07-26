Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1863 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1863 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1863 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2172 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Сondition
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B "Mining" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B "Mining" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B "Mining" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B "Mining" at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - May 26, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B "Mining" at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - March 10, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B "Mining" at auction CNG - February 8, 2023
Seller CNG
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B "Mining" at auction Niemczyk - September 20, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B "Mining" at auction CNG - May 3, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B "Mining" at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B "Mining" at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B "Mining" at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B "Mining" at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 B "Mining" at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1863 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
