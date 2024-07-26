Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1863 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1863
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1863 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2172 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1863 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
