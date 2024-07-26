Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1861 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1861 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1861 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2567 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gärtner (6)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (20)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (18)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (3)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (8)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B "Mining" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B "Mining" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B "Mining" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B "Mining" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B "Mining" at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1861 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1861 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search