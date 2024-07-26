Thaler 1861 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2567 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2015.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (18) XF (55) VF (31) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS62 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Felzmann (3)

Gärtner (6)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (8)

Heritage (3)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (20)

Katz (1)

Künker (18)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (2)

Solidus Numismatik (4)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (5)

UBS (3)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (8)