Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1861 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1861
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1861 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2567 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Felzmann (3)
- Gärtner (6)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (20)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (18)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (4)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (3)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (8)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1861 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search