Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1858 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1858
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30645 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
