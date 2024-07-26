Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1858 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1858 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1858 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30645 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 16, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

