Thaler 1858 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30645 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

