Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1858 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1858
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 864 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (8)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1858 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search