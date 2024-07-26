Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1858 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1858 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1858 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 864 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
477 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 21, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction HIRSCH - May 11, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Künker - February 8, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 F "Mining" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1858 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

