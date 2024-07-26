Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1855 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 26, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Try free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Try free
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1855 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
