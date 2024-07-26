Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1855 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1855 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1855 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 26, 2020.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Mining" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Mining" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Mining" at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Mining" at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Mining" at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 23, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Mining" at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Mining" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Mining" at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Mining" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 26, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Mining" at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Mining" at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1855 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

