Thaler 1855 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 26, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (9) VF (10)