Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Neu Groschen 1871 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,230)
- Weight 2,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
- Diameter 17,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Neu Groschen
- Year 1871
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1871 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1685 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Grün (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Search