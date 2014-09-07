Neu Groschen 1871 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1871 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1685 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)