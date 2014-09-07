Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Neu Groschen 1871 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Neu Groschen 1871 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Neu Groschen 1871 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,230)
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
  • Diameter 17,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Neu Groschen
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1871 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1685 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1871 B at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1871 B at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1871 B at auction Stephen Album - May 4, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1871 B at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1871 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1871 B at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Neu Groschen 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1871 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Neu Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search