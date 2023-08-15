Neu Groschen 1861 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1861 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3607 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)