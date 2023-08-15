Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Neu Groschen 1861 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Neu Groschen 1861 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Neu Groschen 1861 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,230)
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Neu Groschen
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1861 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3607 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (3)
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1861 B at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1861 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1861 B at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1861 B at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1861 B at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1861 B at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1861 B at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1861 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Neu Groschen 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1861 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Neu Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search