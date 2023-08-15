Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Neu Groschen 1861 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,230)
- Weight 2,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Neu Groschen
- Year 1861
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1861 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3607 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Möller (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Neu Groschen 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search