Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Neu Groschen 1855 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 2,126 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Neu Groschen
- Year 1855
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1855 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4012 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place December 4, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Neu Groschen 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
