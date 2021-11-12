Neu Groschen 1855 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1855 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4012 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place December 4, 2015.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (1)