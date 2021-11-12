Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Neu Groschen 1855 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Neu Groschen 1855 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Neu Groschen 1855 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Neu Groschen
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1855 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4012 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place December 4, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1855 F at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1855 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1855 F at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1855 F at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1855 F at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Neu Groschen 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1855 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Neu Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search