Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1861 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1861
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (234)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1861 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40389 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place August 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
