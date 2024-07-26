Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1861 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1861 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Thaler 1861 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (234)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1861 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40389 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place August 18, 2021.

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1861 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1861 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1861 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1861 B at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1861 B at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1861 B at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1861 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1861 B at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1861 B at auction Bruun Rasmussen - February 4, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1861 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1861 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1861 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1861 B at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1861 B at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1861 B at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1861 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1861 B at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1861 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1861 B at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
