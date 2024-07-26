2 Thaler 1855 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2573 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (23) XF (139) VF (51) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU55 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (3) ANACS (1)

