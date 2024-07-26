Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1855 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1855 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Thaler 1855 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (218)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2573 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 16, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction Dorotheum - May 12, 2023
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 F at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

