Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1855 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (218)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1855 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2573 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
