Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Neu Groschen 1871 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1871 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1871 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0311 oz) 0,9663 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1871 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (4)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1871 B at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1871 B at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1871 B at auction Heritage - March 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1871 B at auction Heritage - November 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1871 B at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1871 B at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1871 B at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1871 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1871 B at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1871 B at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1871 B at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1871 B at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1871 B at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

