2 Neu Groschen 1871 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1871 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (2)