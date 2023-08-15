Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Neu Groschen 1871 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0311 oz) 0,9663 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1871
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1871 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
