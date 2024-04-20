Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Neu Groschen 1869 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0311 oz) 0,9663 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1869
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1869 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2068 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
