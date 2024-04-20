2 Neu Groschen 1869 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1869 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2068 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1)