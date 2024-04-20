Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Neu Groschen 1869 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1869 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1869 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0311 oz) 0,9663 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1869 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2068 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1869 B at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1869 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1869 B at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1869 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1869 B at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1869 B at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

