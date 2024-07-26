Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Neu Groschen 1863 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0311 oz) 0,9663 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5443 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 240 CZK
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Coinhouse - June 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

