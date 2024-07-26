Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Neu Groschen 1863 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0311 oz) 0,9663 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1863
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1863 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5443 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Katz (5)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 240 CZK
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
